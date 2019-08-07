Pierz Superintendent Responds To DWI Charges

Pierz Schools Superintendent George Weber is expressing remorse after being arrested and charged with two counts of 3rd degree DWI.

Weber was arrested early Monday morning after a Morrison County Sheriffs deputy stopped Weber’s vehicle after locating it going south in the northbound lane of Highway 371 in Fort Ripley Township.

After Weber performed poorly on several field sobriety tests, a portable breath test showed Weber’s blood alcohol concentration at 0.203. Weber was placed under arrest and a breath test taken later at the Morrison County Jail at 2:11 a.m. showed an alcohol concentration of 0.18. The legal limit in Minnesota of 0.08.

Weber was charged in Morrison County Court later that day.

“This incident has embarrassed me, my family and my school district. I am terribly sorry,” Weber said in statement on Wednesday. “Although it is my first offense, I understand its seriousness.”

Weber also thanked the many people who have reached out to show support.

“I will seek help in addressing the thinking and behaviors that led to such a risky and poor choice,” Weber said. “I again apologize.”

The Pierz School Board also released a statement today expressing support for Weber.

“The Board has had the opportunity to meet with Mr. Weber to discuss both the incident and its ramifications. As a board, we recognize the long and successful history of work, dedication and commitment Mr. Weber has made to our schools and staff and students. We believe he will take the necessary steps to deal with this matter in an appropriate way now and going forward.”