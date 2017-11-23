Pierz Football Set For Rematch Against St. Croix Lutheran

- Home
There’s no rest when you’re headed to the Prep Bowl.
Pierz and St. Croix Lutheran, both undefeated teams, will be facing off against each other at the Class AAA championship this Saturday. Clayton Castle gives us a glimpse of what to look for in the rematch of last year’s state semifinal.
