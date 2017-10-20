DONATE

Philando Castile Fundraiser Has Plans To Become Non-Profit

Haydee Clotter
Oct. 20 2017
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The organizer of a fundraising campaign in honor of Philando Castile has plans to make it a self-sustaining nonprofit to help feed children.

Castile was an elementary school cafeteria supervisor who was fatally shot by a police officer last year in suburban St. Paul, Minnesota.

Philando Feeds the Children has already wiped out the $60,000 school lunch debt for the entire St. Paul school district with more than $80,000 raised. The online fundraiser had an original goal of $5,000 to pay the lunch debt at J.J. Hill Montessori Magnet where students affectionately called Castile “Mr. Phil.”

The lunch debt accumulates when students can’t pay for their meals.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports that organizer Pam Fergus wants to raise enough money to extend the lunch debt donations beyond St. Paul.

