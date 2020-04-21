Peterson Stepping Down After Five Years As Bemidji Boys Basketball Head Coach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Travis Peterson is resigning from his position as head coach for the Bemidji basketball team, according to Bemidji Athletic Director Troy Hendricks.

Peterson coached the varsity basketball team the past five seasons, eclipsing a 91-43 record and leading the lumberjacks to a section 8AAA championship in the 2018-19 season. Prior to reaching the state tournament in the 208-19 season, the jacks hadn’t made it to state in 34 years.

After going 13-13 in his first season as head coach, Peterson rattled off four straight seasons with winning records, including a program record 23 wins in 2018-19 season.

“We are honored to have had the opportunity to work next to Travis, as he guided our Lumberjacks basketball team,” said Athletic Director Troy Hendricks, “his leadership and caring personality were infectious with our boys and staff, we wish him the best in his next chapter of life!”

Before becoming the head coach for the lumberjacks, Peterson was an assistant coach for Bemidji under Dan Ninham. Peterson also graduated from Bemidji High School in 1988.

