Congressman Pete Stauber Will Speak At Itasca Community College To Raise Awareness Of Sexual Trafficking And Exploitation

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

United States Representative Pete Stauber had partnered with Support Within Reach-Sexual Violence Resource Center of Grand Rapids to host a community forum this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Itasca Community College to raise awareness of sexual trafficking and exploitation.

After a responsive crowd from last nights campaign speech at the Brainerd Exchange in the Northern Pacific Center addressing Minnesota’s 8th District, Republican Representative Pete Stauber is headed to Grand Rapids to speak to Itasca Community College about raising awareness of sexual trafficking and exploitation.

According to a report from the Herald Review, the forum will include conversations between Stauber and representatives from Support Within Reach, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking (TRUST), Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Health—Safe Harbor Regional Navigator Program.

Stauber, a former police officer from Duluth will take his knowledge and experience to add to the conversations happening around the community and ways to work on these issues.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today