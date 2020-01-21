Lakeland PBS

Congressman Pete Stauber Will Speak At Itasca Community College To Raise Awareness Of Sexual Trafficking And Exploitation

Chantelle Calhoun — Jan. 21 2020

United States Representative Pete Stauber had partnered with Support Within Reach-Sexual Violence Resource Center of Grand Rapids to host a community forum this Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Itasca Community College to raise awareness of sexual trafficking and exploitation.

After a responsive crowd from last nights campaign speech at the Brainerd Exchange in the Northern Pacific Center addressing Minnesota’s 8th District, Republican Representative Pete Stauber is headed to Grand Rapids to speak to Itasca Community College about raising awareness of sexual trafficking and exploitation.

According to a report from the Herald Review, the forum will include conversations between Stauber and representatives from Support Within Reach, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Tribes United Against Sex Trafficking (TRUST), Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Rapids Human Rights Commission, Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force and the Minnesota Department of Health—Safe Harbor Regional Navigator Program.

Stauber, a former police officer from Duluth will take his knowledge and experience to add to the conversations happening around the community and ways to work on these issues.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Republican Rep. Pete Stauber Announces Reelection Campaign For Minnesota’s Eighth District

Grand Rapids Man Charged With First Degree Controlled Substance Crime

January Is Human Trafficking Awareness Month

Former Pro Hockey Player From Grand Rapids Dies After Suffering Injuries at Paper Plant

Latest Stories

Senate Debate Begins Over President Trump's Impeachment Trial

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Working On Making Transportation Better

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Point Over Michigan Tech in 3-on-3 OT

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Falls Against Minnesota Duluth

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

BSU Men's Basketball Takes Loss Against Winona State

Posted on Jan. 21 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.