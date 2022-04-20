Person Fatally Shot After Encounter with Police in Chisholm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

CHISHOLM, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a person was fatally shot early Wednesday during an encounter with law enforcement officers in northeastern Minnesota.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the person who died in the Iron Range city of Chisholm was wanted for a recent felony committed in Morrison County.

Authorities say that about 4:30 a.m., sheriff’s deputies, state troopers and officers from Hibbing, Chisholm and Virginia were actively searching for a “known suspect” and vehicle in the Morrison County felony case. Contact was made with the person about 7:30 a.m. and “an officer involved shooting occurred.”

The shooting is being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

