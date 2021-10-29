Lakeland PBS

Permits Still Available for Lake Bemidji State Park Firearms Hunt in November

Nick UrsiniOct. 29 2021

Permits are still available for the Nov. 6-9 firearms deer hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park.

According to the release, the hunt is earn-a-buck with a bag limit of two, which requires the harvest of one antler-less deer before the hunter can take an antlered deer.

Hunters interested in participating in the hunt must call the park at 218-308-2300 and provide the following information: first name, middle name, last name, street address, city, state, zip, and phone. Informational packets will be mailed to the address provided.

Camping is available at the park. State park permits are required to park in any designated area of the park while hunting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Kim potter mugshot

Stiffest Charge Stands for Ex-Cop Who Killed Daunte Wright

Gov. Walz Visits Brainerd Lakes Airport as Part of Local Jobs and Projects Tour

Deer Hunters to See Changes to CWD Protocols as Hunting Season Approaches

New Changes for Deer Hunters This Year Due to Chronic Wasting Disease

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.