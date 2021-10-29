Permits Still Available for Lake Bemidji State Park Firearms Hunt in November
Permits are still available for the Nov. 6-9 firearms deer hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park.
According to the release, the hunt is earn-a-buck with a bag limit of two, which requires the harvest of one antler-less deer before the hunter can take an antlered deer.
Hunters interested in participating in the hunt must call the park at 218-308-2300 and provide the following information: first name, middle name, last name, street address, city, state, zip, and phone. Informational packets will be mailed to the address provided.
Camping is available at the park. State park permits are required to park in any designated area of the park while hunting.
