Permits Still Available for Lake Bemidji State Park Firearms Hunt in November

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Permits are still available for the Nov. 6-9 firearms deer hunt at Lake Bemidji State Park.

According to the release, the hunt is earn-a-buck with a bag limit of two, which requires the harvest of one antler-less deer before the hunter can take an antlered deer.

Hunters interested in participating in the hunt must call the park at 218-308-2300 and provide the following information: first name, middle name, last name, street address, city, state, zip, and phone. Informational packets will be mailed to the address provided.

Camping is available at the park. State park permits are required to park in any designated area of the park while hunting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today