Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Volleyball’s Grace Hoffard Commits to BSU

Lakeland News — Jan. 25 2024

Bemidji State volleyball announced today that they would be adding another Pequot Lakes standout.

Grace Hoffard will be joining Ella Kratochvil, who committed to the Beavs in December. Hoffard, a six-foot middle blocker, helped captain the Patriots this season to their first ever state title in volleyball, earning numerous honors including All-Conference, All-State Tournament, and All-State, among others.

By — Lakeland News

