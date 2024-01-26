Pequot Lakes Volleyball’s Grace Hoffard Commits to BSU
Bemidji State volleyball announced today that they would be adding another Pequot Lakes standout.
Grace Hoffard will be joining Ella Kratochvil, who committed to the Beavs in December. Hoffard, a six-foot middle blocker, helped captain the Patriots this season to their first ever state title in volleyball, earning numerous honors including All-Conference, All-State Tournament, and All-State, among others.
