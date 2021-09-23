Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Off to Perfect Start

Nick UrsiniSep. 22 2021

You cannot have a much better start to the season than the Pequot Lakes Patriots: seven games, seven victories. After they won the section title in 2019, the shortened season last year has fueled the fire for the 2021 Patriots to not only return to the section title game, but also make a run in the state tournament.

Through the first seven games of the Patriots season, they have only lost two sets. On top of returning some key players from a season ago, there’s something else that has returned to the games this year that has had a big impact on the Patriots – the presence of fans in the stands.

