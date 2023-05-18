Pequot Lakes Softball Continues Success Behind Pitcher & Catcher Duo, Senior Class

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

It’s the final week of the regular season, and Pequot Lakes softball is currently ranked 7th in Class AA with a 15-2 overall record. After finishing undefeated in the Mid-State Conference for the third straight year, they now have their sights set on the Section 6AA tournament, where they have finished runners-up the past two years.

Their continued success owes itself, in part, to a duo that’s been playing together since the 5th grade. Pitcher Kaitlyn Geschwill and catcher Macy Jackson have been “playing catch” from the circle to behind home plate for the past seven years.

“She calls every single one of my pitches, every spot,” says Geschwill.

“She is my biggest supporter,” Jackson shared. “She knows that when I get down, she’s the one that can lift me back up.”

“Sometimes I get mentally hard on myself,” replied Geschwill, “but she’s always there for me holding me together.”

“Those two just have their own little language there behind the plate,” noted head coach Bret Sergent noted. “They’re always in sync…that’s an important part of it if you’ve got your pitcher and catcher on board.”

Last Friday, that teamwork was no more apparent than when Geschwill recorded her 500th career strikeout along with Jackson catching, just as she had for the other 499.

But as important pitching is, Coach Sergent also points to senior leadership as a reason for their ranking and 28-game conference win streak. The Patriots sport six seniors who have played on the varsity since their sophomore year. In addition to Geschwill and Jackson is Maci Martini, Abi Martin, Quinn Trottier, and Brea Eckes. And in one week, they will begin the journey to try and get over the hump and finally win that elusive section title.

Pequot Lakes travels to Milaca on Thursday, May 18th and will play at 5 p.m.