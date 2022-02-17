Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Credits Success to Focus and Teamwork

Ryan BowlerFeb. 16 2022

The Pequot Lakes boys varsity basketball team is having a lot of success this year, and they’re sitting on a 15-4 record with seven games left to play before the postseason. That success comes from more than just shooting the ball well and playing good defense. It requires teamwork, and to be a good team you have to understand your identity.

The Patriots are looking to improve everyday and lately, the focus has been shifted to being better off the boards and playing cleaner basketball. Focus is the key word with this Patriots team. As they look to make a deep run into the postseason, they have to stay within themselves and maintain control of every moment.

Focus can be a direct reflection of a team’s locker room, and the Pequot Lakes boys seem to be in a good headspace. The Patriots play with a mentality that no one guy is bigger than the team. With the postseason peaking around the corner, now more than ever, the Pequot Lakes boys basketball team is playing for each other.

The Patriots are looking continue their success and prepare for back-to-back home games, where they will take on Perham Thursday night and Crosby-Ironton on Friday.

By — Ryan Bowler

