Lakeland PBS

Pequot Lakes Boys Basketball Coming Into Season with High Expectations

Ryan BowlerNov. 30 2022

With November now over, we can officially say it’s high school basketball season. The Pequot Lakes boys basketball team is coming into this season with very high expectations after making it to the state tournament last year for the first time since 2007.

After finishing last season at 25-8 and advancing all the way to the state tournament before losing in the quarterfinal, the Patriots are ranked 8th in the state Class AA preseason rankings.

This is going to be a much different team this year as the Patriots will have to build almost a completely new starting five. Pequot Lakes lost four of their starting five from last year and are now relying on a new senior class with seven seniors in total.

The Patriots seem to all be on the same page this year that the biggest focus heading into the regular season has to be getting better defensively. While the biggest focus might be on the defensive side of the ball, the Patriots believe their strongest attribute comes from the perimeter where they have a lot of versatility when putting up shots.

“It might be the best shooting team I’ve had since I’ve been here,” said head coach Rich Spiczka. “You know, some nights it’s really fun to watch when we can shoot it, and other nights, it just doesn’t go in, that’s just part of shooting a three-ball. But I think our shooting is something we’re pretty excited about, we’re pretty athletic as well, so that should be pretty nice.”

The Patriots will kick off their first of 25 regular season games on Tuesday, Dec. 6 on the road at Pillager. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

Brainerd Lakes Area Businesses Recognized at 2022 Celebration of Excellence

Brainerd Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Accident

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Falls Short in Class AA Title Game, Earns First-Ever State Runner-Up Finish

Pequot Lakes Volleyball Heading to 1st-Ever State Final with Win Over Concordia Academy

Recently Added

Building a Table For 7

Posted on Nov. 17 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Project Part 2

Posted on Nov. 9 2022

Common Ground: Wool Yurt Mural Part 1 of 2

Posted on Nov. 2 2022

Common Ground: Birch Bark Art by Sarah Bowman

Posted on Oct. 26 2022

Debate Night 2022: District 6B - Sally Boos & Josh Heintzeman

Posted on Oct. 22 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.