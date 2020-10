Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

November 7 at 8 pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Native American veterans reflect on their experiences in the military during the Vietnam War. Even as they struggled with their relationship to the United States government from past oppression; the Dakota, Lakota, and Ojibwe warriors still felt compelled to honor their duty to their people as Akichita | Ogichidaag| Warriors, as protectors of the people.