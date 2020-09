Click to print (Opens in new window)

Back in May, the Minnesota State High School League originally pushed football and volleyball to the spring. Two Bemidji student-athletes, Jody Pemberton (volleyball) and Josh Nyberg (football) were both without their usual fall sports. Both Pemberton and Nyberg made the most of the situation and decided to give soccer a try.