Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Held in Park Rapids

Chris BurnsNov. 11 2021

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for 5- to 11-year-olds for their first pediatric vaccine clinic on November 9th, according to a release.

19 children were given the Pfizer vaccine. CHI St. Joseph’s plans on having more clinics in the near future. The Pfizer vaccine for the younger children (5-11) comes in smaller doses with different packaging when compared to the other Pfizer vaccine.

The health facility said, “Vaccinating children not only protects them, but also protects those around them in school and in the community.”

