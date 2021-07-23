Lakeland PBS

Peart Expected to Get Drafted Into NHL This Weekend, Appreciative of Grand Rapids

Chaz MootzJul. 22 2021

Jack Peart has left a lasting legacy in the Grand Rapids boys hockey program. The former Thunderhawk defenseman won Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota this past year and is now expected to hear his name called this weekend in the NHL Draft.

Lately, Peart has spent a lot of time talking with NHL scouts and executives, but he’s still taken time to help coach in Grand Rapids youth hockey program. Peart believes a big reason for his success is because how supportive the Grand Rapids community has been throughout his journey.

By — Chaz Mootz

