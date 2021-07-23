Peart Expected to Get Drafted Into NHL This Weekend, Appreciative of Grand Rapids

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jack Peart has left a lasting legacy in the Grand Rapids boys hockey program. The former Thunderhawk defenseman won Mr. Hockey in the state of Minnesota this past year and is now expected to hear his name called this weekend in the NHL Draft.

Lately, Peart has spent a lot of time talking with NHL scouts and executives, but he’s still taken time to help coach in Grand Rapids youth hockey program. Peart believes a big reason for his success is because how supportive the Grand Rapids community has been throughout his journey.