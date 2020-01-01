Lakeland PBS

Pay Rates Increase For 2020 Census Takers In Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties

Destiny Wiggins — Jan. 1 2020

Pay rates for 2020 census takers in Minnesota have increased, with a range from $16.50 to $27.50 per hour, and the pay rate for Beltrami and Crow Wing Counties have increased to $19 per hour.

Census takers are hired to work in their communities and go door to door to collect responses from those who do not respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone or by mail. Census taker positions provide an opportunity for people employed or unemployed to earn extra income while helping their community.

The U.S. Constitution mandates that a census of the population be conducted once every 10 years. Census data is used to determine congressional representation in states and how federal funds are distributed to states and local communities every year for critical public services and infrastructure, including health clinics, schools, roads and emergency services.

To be eligible for a 2020 Census job, you must:

  • Be at least 18 years old.
  • Have a valid Social Security number.
  • Be a U.S. citizen (non-citizens may be hired in certain circumstances).
  • Have a valid email address.
  • Complete an application and answer assessment questions.
  • Be able to speak, read, and write in English, if applying in the 50 states or Washington, D.C.
  • Be registered with the Selective Service System or have a qualifying exemption, if you are a male born after December 31, 1959.
  • Undergo fingerprinting and pass a criminal background check and a review of criminal records performed by the Census Bureau.
  • Commit to completing training.
  • Be available to work flexible hours, which can include days, evenings, and weekends.

If you are interested in being a census taker, you can visit the 2020 Census website. Census taker training will begin in March.

