Paw Patrol Live At The Sanford Center Offers Special Promo

Aug. 1 2019

All paws on deck! Paw Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” is adding a second performance at the Sanford Center this Saturday.

The first performance starts at 10 a.m. and the second performance starts at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $21 and the VIP experience starts at $69. Paw Patrol merchandise will be available for people to buy. During the performance audience can expect singing, dancing, and interactive fun. There’s currently a special going on for the morning show.

“There is a special promo going on for the 10 a.m. show that if anybody goes or comes into the ticket office here and you use the promo code ‘family’, you get a 25-percent-off discount, and that is in certain sections,” said Tiffany Vickaryous-Hubbard, Sanford Center Executive Director.

Bemidji is the first stop on the Paw Patrol Live “The Great Pirate Adventure” tour.

