Paul Gazelka Picks Running Mate for Gubernatorial Race

Brainerd Lakes Area Republican Gubernatorial candidate Paul Gazelka has chosen a running mate for the upcoming election.

Gazelka announced Friday that he has selected former Woodbury mayor Mary Giuliani Stephens to be his Lieutenant Governor if elected. Giuliani Stephens is an attorney and served as mayor of Woodbury for two terms from 2012 to 2018. She decided to not seek re-election in 2018.

There are eight candidates vying for the Republican nomination. The state Republican convention takes placed May 13th and 14th, and the state GOP is expected to endorse a candidate at that time.

