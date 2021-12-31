Paul Bunyan International Youth Hockey Tournament an Experience to Remember

Click to print (Opens in new window)

It’s not just a tournament – it’s an experience.

That’s how the Paul Bunyan International Hockey Tournament in Bemidji describes itself. It started Thursday and goes through the weekend, with a champion crowned on Sunday.

This year’s event is bringing together 16 teams from Minnesota and North Dakota. But no matter who shows up, the kids always seem to have a good time and make memories that last forever.

The full schedule can be found on paulbunyanhockey.com.