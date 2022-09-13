Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association Hosts 11th Annual Dog Show

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Over the weekend, the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association hosted its 11th annual United Kennel Club Dog All-Breed Dog Show at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

The event held two main competitive events, those being “Confirmation” and “Rally Obedience.” Rally takes competing dogs through a timed obstacle course set up by a judge, where the dog is expected to perform commands such as sitting, turning, and laying down.

The other event was a confirmation, which is a ranked competition. Dog breeds are separated into categories based upon the breed’s initial purpose such as hunting or herding. Once a “top dog” is selected for each category, the representative dogs will go head-to-head to determine which is best in show. Every day of the event, each individual judge selected one dog to receive the prestigious award.

Whether or not a dog got a ribbon, it seems like exhibitors and organizers alike all share one opinion: they love dogs.

“We’re like family,” explained Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association organizer Kathy Lamping, “You just gain a lot of friendships, and you meet a lot of people, and we all have the passion of dogs.”

While some say competition can be a “ruff” ride, having a community of people this passionate around you can make it feel like a dog walk in the park.

If you would like to join the Paul Bunyan Dog Training Association or are curious about any upcoming events they have planned, you can visit their website here.

