Paul Bunyan Communications Returning $3.5 Million in Capital Credit to Members

Paul Bunyan Communications is returning $3.5 million back to its cooperative members this month. The company was able to distribute its Capital Credit return early.

Members include anyone who is subscribed to either one phone line or broadband internet services. Current members with a distribution amount of fewer than $100 will receive a credit applied to this month’s bill, and those with distribution amounts greater than $100 will receive a check in the mail.

Typically, the return is not shared until the fall.

