Paul Bunyan Communications Expanding Broadband Network to More of Rural MN

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Bunyan Communications will be expanding its all-fiber optic broadband network, the GigaZone, to more parts of rural Minnesota.

The company announced Wednesday that it will expand the service to over 1,500 locations this year in Itasca, St. Louis, and Aitkin counties.

The Itasca County expansion will include over 180 locations in the city of Taconite, over 500 locations in the city of Keewatin, and 45 locations in an area of Greenway Township east of the city of Calumet. The expansion in St. Louis County will include over 530 locations in the city of Buhl and over 240 locations in the Forbes area southwest of Eveleth. Added in Aitkin County will be over 70 locations in areas of Aitkin Township and an unorganized township northwest of the city of Aitkin.

Paul Bunyan Communications CEO and General Manager Gary Johnson said in a press release that the company is committed to their effort to bring gigabit broadband internet to those currently without reliable internet access in the region.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today