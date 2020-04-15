Paul Bunyan Communications 2020 Cooperative Celebration Canceled
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative Celebration scheduled for May 20 has been canceled.
“As a cooperative, our mission statement spells out our commitment to the communities we serve. While we’re
disappointed to have to cancel our event, the Board of Directors and employees of Paul Bunyan
Communications hope this contribution helps those that need it most” added Randy Frisk, Board President.
The cooperative would be donating $100,000 and distributed to local food shelves in the area.
The local food shelves supported by the cooperative include:
Bemidji Area Food Shelf
The Food Shelf of Second Harvest in Grand Rapids
Red Lake Nation
Deer River Area Food Shelf
Cass Lake Food Shelf
Hubbard County Food Shelf-Park Rapids
Trinity Lutheran Food Shelf of Laporte
Northome Area Food Shelf
Walker Food Shelf
Falls Hunger Coalition of International Falls
Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Nashwauk
Northern Itasca Food Shelf of Bigfork
