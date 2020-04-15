Paul Bunyan Communications 2020 Cooperative Celebration Canceled

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Due to COVID-19, the 2020 Paul Bunyan Communications Cooperative Celebration scheduled for May 20 has been canceled.

“As a cooperative, our mission statement spells out our commitment to the communities we serve. While we’re

disappointed to have to cancel our event, the Board of Directors and employees of Paul Bunyan

Communications hope this contribution helps those that need it most” added Randy Frisk, Board President.

The cooperative would be donating $100,000 and distributed to local food shelves in the area.

The local food shelves supported by the cooperative include:

Bemidji Area Food Shelf

The Food Shelf of Second Harvest in Grand Rapids

Red Lake Nation

Deer River Area Food Shelf

Cass Lake Food Shelf

Hubbard County Food Shelf-Park Rapids

Trinity Lutheran Food Shelf of Laporte

Northome Area Food Shelf

Walker Food Shelf

Falls Hunger Coalition of International Falls

Neighbors Helping Neighbors of Nashwauk

Northern Itasca Food Shelf of Bigfork

