Passing Key for Brainerd Boys’ Basketball in Reaching Full Potential

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd boys’ basketball snapped a three-game skid last week against Sartell 73-50, bumping their record to 6-7. The Warriors hope to secure a spot in the section semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, but it’ll take improvement on every phase of the game.

For the team to reach its full potential, they’ll need to start with Eli Hoelz, who was not just a passer in the fall, but also in the winter. Hoelz hasn’t merely been good involving his teammates – he’s set the standard averaging 10.5 assists per game, while also amassing 38 more total assists than anyone in Minnesota high school ball.

While Hoelz is leading the charge when it comes to distribution, the team as a whole’s prioritizing exceptional ball movement. However, for the Warriors to reach the promised land of the state tourney for the first time since 2013, they know there’s plenty of room to improve on both ends of the court.

While Coach Charlie Schoeck preaches giving 100% effort as being key, he believes the real key to the Warriors’ success lies in their love for the game.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today