Park Rapids Residents Receive Award from North Country Trail Association

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two Park Rapids residents are this year’s recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award from the North Country Trail Association (NCTA).

Linda and Bruce Johnson of Park Rapids received the association’s highest honor at its recent annual celebration event held in Chestertown, New York. The NCTA award is given to “An individual, in recognition of 15+ years of true dedication, exceptional service and outstanding contributions toward the dream of the North Country National Scenic Trail.”

The North Country National Scenic Trail is the longest continuous trail in the United States, connecting eight states from North Dakota to Vermont. A diverse trail, sections of its 4,800 miles route through wilderness, prairie, wetlands, mountains, and both suburban and urban areas.

According to a press release, Linda and Bruce Johnson have built and maintained trail, led hikes, organized meetings, and promoted the North Country National Scenic Trail across the state. They both played crucial roles in the creation of the first-ever North Country Trail in Minnesota guidebook.

Linda was co-editor and translated about 50 volunteers’ written submissions into common language. Bruce hiked most of the trail in north-central Minnesota, field checking the written descriptions that volunteers provided.

More information on the North Country Trail Association can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today