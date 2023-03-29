Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids’ Natalie Martin Returning to National Drive, Chip, & Putt Event

Chaz MootzMar. 29 2023

Natalie Martin, an 11-year-old from Park Rapids, is heading back to golf’s biggest stage at Augusta National Golf Course later this week. Martin is competing in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt competition for a second consecutive year.

Martin earned a trip back to Augusta, Georgia by taking first place in the Regional Qualifier at Castle Pines Golf Course in Castle Rock, Colorado back in September. She’ll be representing the Midwest region in the girls 10-11 age group.

The Headwaters Golf Course is Martin’s “home” course, but with the amount of snow still on the fairways, she and her sisters spend most of their time in the spring working on their golf skills at their family’s indoor golf simulator.

Martin and her family will leave on Thursday to head to Augusta, and she will compete in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt competition on Sunday.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Chaz Mootz

