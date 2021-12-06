Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids Man Dies in Beltrami County Crash

Chris BurnsDec. 6 2021

Icy and snowy road conditions contributed to a fatal accident about 20 miles north of Bemidji last night.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Zennah Erickson, 19, of Park Rapids was driving a Kia Rio with passenger Colton Erickson, 20, of Park Rapids when she collided with a Ford F250 driven by Daryl Lundberg, 50, of Blackduck at 5:55 PM Sunday on Highway 71.

According to the incident report, the Kia Rio was southbound on the highway when it lost control and went sideways into oncoming traffic, striking the F250 headed northbound.

Colton was pronounced dead at the scene. Zenneh sustained non-life threatening injuries, and Lundberg had no injuries, according to the initial report.

Snow and ice were on the road at the time of the incident. All parties were wearing their seat belts and alcohol was not cited as a factor in the report.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Chris Burns

