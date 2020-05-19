Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids Gets People Involved in the Census with a Billboard

Betsy Melin — May. 18 2020

Minnesota is currently the state with the highest response rate to the census with a current 69% response rate. But that figure is down from 10 years ago, and the Complete Count Committee in Hubbard County has made it a goal to get the word out and get people involved. They have done so in Park Rapids by installing a billboard.

The sign will track how many people have completed the census in the County so far and will continue to be updated. It uses a thermometer as a symbol of participation.

They have seen the effects so far beginning last week with a rise of four points. The sign has helped get the word out, but that doesn’t mean that their work is done yet. The goal is to reach 100% participation.

The census can be completed by mail or online and is used to distribute money to different communities based on population as well as determine how many seats in Congress each state gets. To fill yours out, visit 2020census.gov.

