Park Rapids Boys’ B-Ball Beats Staples-Motley; Noah Larson Passes 1,000-Point Mark
Against East Grand Forks two weeks ago, Noah Morris scored his 1,000th point for Park Rapids boys’ basketball, and teammate Noah Larson entered Monday’s contest against Staples-Motley just eight points shy of that same mark.
Park Rapids ran away with the win over Staples-Motley 86-57. Larson made it to 1,000 points in the game, finishing with 18 on the night.
