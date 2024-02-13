Lakeland PBS

Park Rapids Boys’ B-Ball Beats Staples-Motley; Noah Larson Passes 1,000-Point Mark

Lakeland News — Feb. 12 2024

Against East Grand Forks two weeks ago, Noah Morris scored his 1,000th point for Park Rapids boys’ basketball, and teammate Noah Larson entered Monday’s contest against Staples-Motley just eight points shy of that same mark.

Park Rapids ran away with the win over Staples-Motley 86-57. Larson made it to 1,000 points in the game, finishing with 18 on the night.

By — Lakeland News

