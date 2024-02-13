Park Rapids Boys’ B-Ball Beats Staples-Motley; Noah Larson Passes 1,000-Point Mark

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Against East Grand Forks two weeks ago, Noah Morris scored his 1,000th point for Park Rapids boys’ basketball, and teammate Noah Larson entered Monday’s contest against Staples-Motley just eight points shy of that same mark.

Park Rapids ran away with the win over Staples-Motley 86-57. Larson made it to 1,000 points in the game, finishing with 18 on the night.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today