In the Section 8AA semifinals on Wednesday, Park Rapids boys’ basketball was tipping off with Wadena-Deer Creek. The Panthers beat the Wolverines 63-47 – after having just five wins last season, they’re now a win away from state.

Park Rapids will play Pelican Rapids on Friday in the section final.

