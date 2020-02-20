Panel at BSU Discusses Recruiting, Hiring, and Retaining Black Faculty Members

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji community joined in on a panel discussion at Bemidji State University on Tuesday that discussed ways on how to recruit, hire, and retain black faculty members at predominately white institutions in honor of Black History Month.

According to statistics in 2017, there are about 800,000 full time faculty members nationwide at predominantly white institutions, and about 24,000 of that number represented a minority group. The panel discussion included three African-American business professors that shared their experiences and views on why having diversity on BSU’s campus is important.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today