Lakeland PBS

Palubicki’s Family Market in Fosston Purchased by Hugo’s Supermarket Chain

Mary BalstadNov. 30 2022

The family-owned and Fosston-based Palubicki’s Family Market & Spirits is no stranger to change. From opening in 1975 to changing ownership in 2006 and finally doubling its size in 2016, things don’t stay still for the business.

The latest development for the grocery store is being purchased by the Grand Forks-based Hugo’s Family Marketplace. With this purchase, the name may change, but other important aspects of the store are expected to remain the same.

Although the name will be changing from Palubicki’s to Hugo’s, other aspects of the business will stay the same. The adjacent liquor store is included in what Hugo’s will be keeping, along with all the current employees at Palubicki’s and their current roles.

With such a big development happening not only for the Palubicki family but also the community of Fosston, the support is still present for present and future endeavors.

The addition of Palubicki’s to Hugo’s gives the chain 12 total supermarkets. This also includes 7 liquor stores, 4 pharmacies, and 9 Caribou Coffee shops throughout North Dakota and Minnesota.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

In Focus: Fosston Lefse Fest Celebrates Scandinavian Culture & Food

Fosston Doctor Recognized by MN Department of Health for Lifetime Work

City of Fosston Awarded $5.8 Million Grant for Industrial Development

In Business: Bemidji Coffee Shop Goes Independent Under New Owner

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.