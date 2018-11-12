Owner Of Brainerd International Raceway Dies In Florida Boating Incident

Jed Copham, the owner of the Brainerd International Raceway, has died following a boating incident in Florida. It happened yesterday on November 11th.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office in Ft Meyers, FL responded to the Sanibel Causeway in response to a man overboard. Due to the nature of the incident, multiple agencies were in the water searching. The person had not been located as of late last night.

Today, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Punta Rassa boat ramp at exactly 9:50 this morning in reference to a deceased person in the water.

The victim was identified as Copham, 46. Copham’s family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing. There appears to be no criminal aspect to the investigation.