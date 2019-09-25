Lakeland PBS
Owner, Employees of Former Hill City Assisted Living Facility Facing 76 Charges

Sep. 24 2019

The former owner, managers, and employees of a former assisted living facility in Hill City are facing a total of 76 charges from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office for patient neglect, manslaughter, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction, among other things.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says 10 individuals from Chappy’s Golden Shores were charged Monday in Aitkin County Court. Chappy’s former owner Theresa Lee Olson alone faces 25 charges, including one count of manslaughter for her conduct in the death of one of the facility’s residents.

The Attorney General’s Office opened a criminal investigation into Chappy’s earlier this year when Aitkin County authorities referred it to them. In the course of the investigation, over 1 million pages of documentary and digital evidence were reviewed, and dozens of interviews were also conducted during the investigation. Chappy’s license was revoked in May following the investigation.

Ellison says his office is holding these defendants accountable for what they believe they can prove is systematic, intolerable abuse and neglect that in one case led to death, not to mention widespread fraud, theft, and other charges that hurt everyone.

The complete press release with more details on the accusations can be found on the Minnesota Attorney General’s website.

Nathan Green

