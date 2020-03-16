Lakeland PBS

Overnight Burglary At Red Rooster Bar In Genola

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 16 2020

Two suspects burglarized Red Rooster Bar overnight in Genola.

According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday, March 16th at approximately 2:30 a.m. the suspects made entry into Red Rooster Bar through a small sliding window on the back side of the bar. The suspects allegedly took cash from the game machines, register, pull tab machines, and a pried open ATM.

Below are surveillance photos of the suspects. If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

 

