Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Monday

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,444 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 newly reported deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland Viewing Area.

The new cases came from 51,207 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 483 new cases in the following counties:

Aitkin – 28

Beltrami – 27

Cass – 28

Clearwater – 8

Crow Wing – 92

Hubbard – 24

Itasca – 66

Koochiching – 5

Lake of the Woods – 5

Mahnomen – 4

Mille Lacs – 32

Morrison – 49

Polk – 22

Roseau – 31

Todd – 32

Wadena – 30

