Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Monday
The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,444 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 newly reported deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland Viewing Area.
The new cases came from 51,207 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 483 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 28
- Beltrami – 27
- Cass – 28
- Clearwater – 8
- Crow Wing – 92
- Hubbard – 24
- Itasca – 66
- Koochiching – 5
- Lake of the Woods – 5
- Mahnomen – 4
- Mille Lacs – 32
- Morrison – 49
- Polk – 22
- Roseau – 31
- Todd – 32
- Wadena – 30
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.