Over 7,000 COVID-19 Cases Reported in MN Monday

Betsy Melin — Nov. 16 2020

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 7,444 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 newly reported deaths. None of the deaths were in the Lakeland Viewing Area.

The new cases came from 51,207 tests for a case positivity rate of 14.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 483 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 28
  • Beltrami – 27
  • Cass – 28
  • Clearwater – 8
  • Crow Wing – 92
  • Hubbard – 24
  • Itasca – 66
  • Koochiching – 5
  • Lake of the Woods – 5
  • Mahnomen – 4
  • Mille Lacs – 32
  • Morrison – 49
  • Polk – 22
  • Roseau – 31
  • Todd – 32
  • Wadena – 30

