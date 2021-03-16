Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday
The state reported 716 new COVID-19 cases today along with two new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 11,834 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.1 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 35 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 5
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 4
- Itasca – 10
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 5
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Todd – 5
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.