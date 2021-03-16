Lakeland PBS

Over 700 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Nick UrsiniMar. 16 2021

The state reported 716 new COVID-19 cases today along with two new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 11,834 tests for a case positivity rate of 6.1 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 35 new cases in the following counties:

  • Beltrami – 5
  • Clearwater – 1
  • Crow Wing – 4
  • Itasca – 10
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 5
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 1
  • Todd – 5

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Beltrami County License Center Redesigned

Tri-County Health Care and Wadena Public Health to Host Joint Vaccine Clinic

Over 800 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Monday

Leech Lake Health Division Hosts COVID-19 Vaccine Event

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.