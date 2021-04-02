Over 2,500 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 2,553 new COVID-19 related deaths along with four new deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area. The new cases reported today are the highest single-day cases reported since January 4.
The new cases came from 50,517 tests for a case positivity rate of 5.1 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 145 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 2
- Beltrami – 7
- Cass – 8
- Crow Wing – 24
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 4
- Lake of the Woods – 9
- Mahnomen – 2
- Mille Lacs – 23
- Morrison – 21
- Polk – 3
- Roseau – 9
- Todd – 4
- Wadena – 5
