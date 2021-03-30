Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday
The state reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases along with one new death that was not in the Lakeland viewing area.
The cases came from 15,167 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 49 new cases in the following counties:
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 4
- Crow Wing – 8
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 13
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 11
- Morrison – 5
- Polk – 2
- Todd – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.