Over 1,200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Tuesday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,278 new COVID-19 cases along with one new death that was not in the Lakeland viewing area.

The cases came from 15,167 tests for a case positivity rate of 8.4 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 49 new cases in the following counties:

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 4

Crow Wing – 8

Hubbard – 1

Itasca – 13

Koochiching – 1

Mille Lacs – 11

Morrison – 5

Polk – 2

Todd – 1

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today