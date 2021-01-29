Lakeland PBS

Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Nick UrsiniJan. 29 2021

The state reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 28 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 85-89 and a Wadena County resident between the ages of 80-84.

In the Lakeland viewing area there was 33 cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 3
  • Cass – 1
  • Crow Wing – 7
  • Hubbard – 8
  • Itasca – 2
  • Lake of the Woods –1
  • Mille Lacs – 2
  • Polk – 2
  • Todd – 5
  • Wadena – 1

