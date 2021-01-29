Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 28 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 85-89 and a Wadena County resident between the ages of 80-84.

In the Lakeland viewing area there was 33 cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 1

Beltrami – 3

Cass – 1

Crow Wing – 7

Hubbard – 8

Itasca – 2

Lake of the Woods –1

Mille Lacs – 2

Polk – 2

Todd – 5

Wadena – 1

