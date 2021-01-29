Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 1,145 new COVID-19 cases on Friday along with 28 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
A Crow Wing County resident between the ages of 85-89 and a Wadena County resident between the ages of 80-84.
In the Lakeland viewing area there was 33 cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 3
- Cass – 1
- Crow Wing – 7
- Hubbard – 8
- Itasca – 2
- Lake of the Woods –1
- Mille Lacs – 2
- Polk – 2
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 1
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.