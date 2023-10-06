Over 1,000 Seat Belt Citations Issued in Recent MN ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign
During a recent one-week Click It or Ticket campaign in Minnesota, officers, deputies, and troopers from 278 agencies issued more than 1,000 seat belt citations and close to 40 child restraint citations.
The extra enforcement campaign ran from Sept. 17-23. In all, there were 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 citations during the campaign.
Minnesota law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.
Safety officials say seat belts are the first line of defense for protecting you in a crash, but they only work if they are used properly.
In addition, all children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or at least 8 years old, whichever comes first.
