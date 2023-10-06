Lakeland PBS

Over 1,000 Seat Belt Citations Issued in Recent MN ‘Click It or Ticket’ Campaign

Lakeland News — Oct. 5 2023

During a recent one-week Click It or Ticket campaign in Minnesota, officers, deputies, and troopers from 278 agencies issued more than 1,000 seat belt citations and close to 40 child restraint citations.

The extra enforcement campaign ran from Sept. 17-23. In all, there were 1,125 seat belt citations and 39 citations during the campaign.

Minnesota law requires all drivers and passengers to wear seat belts or be in the correct child restraint. Belts should be tight across the hips or thighs and should never be tucked under the arm or behind the back.

Safety officials say seat belts are the first line of defense for protecting you in a crash, but they only work if they are used properly.

In addition, all children must be in a child safety seat until they are 4 feet, 9 inches tall or at least 8 years old, whichever comes first.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Submissions for New Minnesota State Flag and Seal Now Open

MN Broadband Development Office Holds Listening Sessions on Digital Opportunity Plan

New Search Underway for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird

MN Cannabis Management Director Resigns After Report of Illegal Products Sold at Shop

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.