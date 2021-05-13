Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The state reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 new deaths, three of which occurred in the Lakeland viewing area.

Beltrami County resident between 75-79 years old

Itasca County resident between 60-64 years old

Itasca County resident between 90-94 years old

The cases came from 34,474 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.9 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 86 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

Aitkin – 3

Beltrami – 9

Cass – 5

Crow Wing – 14

Hubbard – 4

Itasca – 19

Koochiching – 2

Lake of the Woods – 2

Mahnomen – 1

Mille Lacs – 1

Morrison – 6

Polk – 5

Roseasu – 9

Todd – 3

Wadena – 3

