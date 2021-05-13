Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday
The state reported 1,011 new COVID-19 cases today along with 19 new deaths, three of which occurred in the Lakeland viewing area.
- Beltrami County resident between 75-79 years old
- Itasca County resident between 60-64 years old
- Itasca County resident between 90-94 years old
The cases came from 34,474 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.9 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 86 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 9
- Cass – 5
- Crow Wing – 14
- Hubbard – 4
- Itasca – 19
- Koochiching – 2
- Lake of the Woods – 2
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Morrison – 6
- Polk – 5
- Roseasu – 9
- Todd – 3
- Wadena – 3
