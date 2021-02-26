Lakeland PBS

Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday

Nick UrsiniFeb. 26 2021

The state reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area. A Crow Wing County resident between 85-89 years old and a Morrison County resident between 75-79 years old.

The cases came from 39,601 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5 percent.

In the Lakeland viewing area there were 80 new cases in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 5
  • Beltrami – 1
  • Cass – 5
  • Crow Wing – 15
  • Hubbard – 2
  • Itasca – 14
  • Lake of the Woods – 1
  • Mahnomen – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 8
  • Morrison – 3
  • Polk – 5
  • Roseau – 6
  • Todd – 9
  • Wadena – 5

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Walz Announces Next Phase in COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Seeks Help Preparing for Extreme Weather

Nearly 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Thursday

Families Asked to Get Regular COVID-19 Tests Through End of School Year

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.