Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported on Friday
The state reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases today along with 12 new deaths, two of which were in the Lakeland viewing area. A Crow Wing County resident between 85-89 years old and a Morrison County resident between 75-79 years old.
The cases came from 39,601 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5 percent.
In the Lakeland viewing area there were 80 new cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 5
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 5
- Crow Wing – 15
- Hubbard – 2
- Itasca – 14
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mahnomen – 1
- Mille Lacs – 8
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 5
- Roseau – 6
- Todd – 9
- Wadena – 5
