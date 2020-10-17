Lakeland PBS

Over 1,000 Families Given Food Boxes in Bemidji Distribution

Lakeland News — Oct. 16 2020

Sanford Health, in partnership with North Country Food Bank and the United Way of Bemidji Area, donated food boxes this morning to families in Bemidji and surrounding areas.

In addition, Sanford Health announced a donation of $3 million to support food banks in the Upper Midwest. Today is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations’ World Food Day, which promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger, which is why Sanford Health decided to make the donation.

North Country Food Bank was able to provide 1,100 families with food boxes during the event.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland News

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

In Focus: BSU Virtual Concert Series to Present Chinook Winds

Women’s Marches to Be Held in Bemidji and Brainerd This Saturday

Aldi Grocery Store in Bemidji Now Open to the Public

Beltrami County Holds Interviews to Fill County Administrator Position

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.