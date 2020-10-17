Over 1,000 Families Given Food Boxes in Bemidji Distribution

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Sanford Health, in partnership with North Country Food Bank and the United Way of Bemidji Area, donated food boxes this morning to families in Bemidji and surrounding areas.

In addition, Sanford Health announced a donation of $3 million to support food banks in the Upper Midwest. Today is the 75th anniversary of the United Nations’ World Food Day, which promotes worldwide awareness and action for those who suffer from hunger, which is why Sanford Health decided to make the donation.

North Country Food Bank was able to provide 1,100 families with food boxes during the event.

