Over 100 People Participate In Annual Bemidji MS Walk

For years, the Bemidji MS Walk was held at the Gillett Wellness Center at BSU. This year, the venue changed to the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

This is the first time the MS Walk took place outdoors. Over 100 participants took part in the annual Bemidji MS Walk to help bring awareness and raise funds for people affected by Multiple Sclerosis. Many people participating in the event came to support a family member.

“The hope of everybody is to find a cure, but obviously some relief would be nice as well,” participant Kaila Jackson said. “Just, the more relief we could find for these people and then eventually a cure would be wonderful. The fundraising efforts are great and having the walk and the comradery of everybody coming together to support a common cause is super important.”