Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Over 100 People Participate In Annual Bemidji MS Walk

May. 8 2019

For years, the Bemidji MS Walk was held at the Gillett Wellness Center at BSU. This year, the venue changed to the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.

This is the first time the MS Walk took place outdoors. Over 100 participants took part in the annual Bemidji MS Walk to help bring awareness and raise funds for people affected by Multiple Sclerosis. Many people participating in the event came to support a family member.

“The hope of everybody is to find a cure, but obviously some relief would be nice as well,” participant Kaila Jackson said. “Just, the more relief we could find for these people and then eventually a cure would be wonderful. The fundraising efforts are great and having the walk and the comradery of everybody coming together to support a common cause is super important.”

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwest Technical College Hosts First Ever Student Achievement Day

Bemidji Area Educator Named Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year

Evergreen Youth And Family Services Holds 14th Annual Conference

In Focus: Funtastic Dance Follies Gets The Crowd On Their Feet

What do you think?

Latest Story

Northwest Technical College Hosts First Ever Student Achievement Day

Northwest Technical College took the time to honor some of their outstanding students with their first ever Student Achievement Celebration Day.
Posted on May. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Northwest Technical College Hosts First Ever Student Achievement Day

Posted on May. 8 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup

Posted on May. 8 2019

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

Posted on May. 8 2019

Suspect In Custody For A Bomb Threat At Hennepin County Facility

Posted on May. 8 2019

Bemidji Area Educator Named Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year

Posted on May. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.