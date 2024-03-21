Lakeland PBS

‘Order Up!’ Documentary Serving the History of Drive-in Restaurants in Northern MN

Lakeland News — Mar. 21 2024

Lakeland PBS will be premiering “Order Up!”, a documentary on the history of drive-in restaurants in northern Minnesota.

According to Lakeland PBS Legacy Producer Randy Cadwell, drive-in restaurants were an experience that to understand it, you had to be there. The documentary hits home for many, as drive-ins were a place families could go to sit back and enjoy a meal without rushing.

“I remember going to these drive-in restaurants that used to be able to pull in and somebody’d come out and take your order and you could stay in the car. You didn’t have to dress up, you could just drive in. And at that time, it was kind of unique,” said Cadwell. “And so I got wondering, what was the history of those types of restaurants in the northern Minnesota area? This documentary brought out … the fact that we kind of, are pretty busy all the time. We’re moving all the time. We don’t take the time to stop and enjoy a meal or whatever like you would in a drive-in.”

The documentary will air on Lakeland PBS on Thursday, March 21 at 8 p.m. You can also watch it here on this website or the PBS app.

