Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Since its inception, Operation Christmas Child has helped over 209 million children around the world. To learn more on how to get involved or find a drop-off location near you, visit samaritanspurse.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today