Open House on July 5 in Akeley to Discuss Highway 34 Construction Project

Lakeland News — Jul. 3 2023

Credit: MnDOT

A major road construction project will begin soon in Akeley, and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house this week for the public to learn more about the project.

MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 34, reconstruct the corridor, and increase safety and mobility in the city of Akeley. Construction is scheduled to begin July 10, weather permitting. The highway needs long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure.

MnDOT staff will be holding an open house about the project on Wednesday, July 5. The open house will be held at Akeley City Hall from 5-7 p.m.

Project information as well as detour maps will be on display. Members of the public are welcome to attend and ask questions about the upcoming project.

The project will be completing in three stages. Each stage will take approximately four to five weeks, with the entire project expected to be completed by October, weather permitting.

More information on the project can be found on the MnDOT website.

By — Lakeland News

