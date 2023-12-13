Lakeland PBS

Open House on Brainerd Roundabout Project Scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 13

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2023

An open house is scheduled for Wednesday on a road project in Brainerd.

The project involves a roundabout at the intersection of South 6th Street and Willow Street. Brainerd city officials say that intersection has continued to see a number of serious crashes in recent years.

The open house to discuss the project to add a roundabout at that intersection will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Brainerd City Hall council chambers.

